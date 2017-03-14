Driver blows five times the limit after dumping car

A MAN who blew more than five times the legal limit has been told his reading was one of the highest to ever come before Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Jess Hough, 33, was charged with drink driving after he dumped his vehicle at Calliope on January 19.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in court.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said police passed Hough driving on Mitchell Rd about 10.45pm.

Mr Reece said a short time later, they passed the same car abandoned on the side of Mulligan Crescent and saw Hough walking along the road.

He said Hough originally denied driving the car but later admitted he had.

Mr Reece said Hough failed a breath test and was taken to the police station, where a second test returned a reading of 0.259.

Lawyer Nikki Wawryk said her client had been drinking to cope with the breakdown of his relationship.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Hough's reading was significant and one of the highest she'd seen.

"If you think you have an issue with alcohol you need to get some help,” Ms Ho said.

"(But) for whatever reason you chose to pull the car aside, I commend you.”

Hough was fined $1500 with his licence suspended for 14 months.