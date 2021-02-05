Driver blows .215 after missing courtesy bus

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol

A Gladstone man who blew more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit after driving from a pub, has appeared in court.

Jordan Nepia Marshall, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Marshall’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 12.20am, on October 19 last year, police performing random breath testing intercepted Marshall driving with friends in the vehicle, on Eagle St at Longreach.

Marshall returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.215.

When questioned, Marshall could not provide any lawful or emergent reason for driving.

He said he had been consuming stubbies at a local establishment.

Duty lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield explained Marshall’s plight to the court and said a missed courtesy bus could be blamed for his actions that night.

“The intention was never to drive, they were supposed to be catching the courtesy bus home but they missed it after staying for the footy,” Ms Ditchfield said.

“This is a one-off for my client as he has no criminal history and there is nothing there to suggest he is anything but a law-abiding citizen.”

In handing down his penalty, Mr Milburn said he had to deliver a punishment which would be seen as a deterrent to the community.

He fined Marshall $1600 and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

