Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics assessed a male driver after a car rollover in Mount Larcom last night.
Paramedics assessed a male driver after a car rollover in Mount Larcom last night.
News

Driver assessed by paramedics after Mt Larcom crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Sep 2020 8:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a single-vehicle rollover in Mount Larcom last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd at 1.35am.

She said a male driver self extricated and was not seriously injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics briefly assessed a male patient but he declined transport to hospital.

He said the driver left with an acquaintance.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were not investigating.

mount larcom crash single vehicle rollover
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 1.

        What you need to know about QLD election

        Premium Content What you need to know about QLD election

        News “As we did during the local government elections, we will incorporate COVID-safe...

        See Gladstone’s crime stats for 2020

        Premium Content See Gladstone’s crime stats for 2020

        News Just how did the region fare? Here’s a comprehensive breakdown.