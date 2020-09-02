Driver assessed by paramedics after Mt Larcom crash

Paramedics assessed a male driver after a car rollover in Mount Larcom last night.

EMERGENCY services were called to a single-vehicle rollover in Mount Larcom last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd at 1.35am.

She said a male driver self extricated and was not seriously injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics briefly assessed a male patient but he declined transport to hospital.

He said the driver left with an acquaintance.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were not investigating.