Driver assessed by paramedics after Mt Larcom crash
EMERGENCY services were called to a single-vehicle rollover in Mount Larcom last night.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd at 1.35am.
She said a male driver self extricated and was not seriously injured.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics briefly assessed a male patient but he declined transport to hospital.
He said the driver left with an acquaintance.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were not investigating.