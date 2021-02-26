Menu
Crime

Driver accumulates 13 demerit points in three years

Kerri-Anne Mesner
25th Feb 2021 1:39 PM
A man who lost 13 points on his driver’s licence since mid-2018, drove to Biloela unlicensed to help a friend buy a car.

Albert John Ward pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while demerit-point disqualified.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police observed Ward drive his white Nissan Patrol in Mount Morgan at 10.40pm on January 27, and checks revealed his licence had been suspended for six months until April 21.

He said when they intercepted Ward, he told them he had driven to Biloela to look at a car.

Ward told the court he “was just doing a friend a favour … helping her buy a car”.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Ward had lost 13 points on his driver’s licence since mid-2018.

“It’s fairly simple maths that you didn’t have a driver’s licence,” he said.

Queensland allocates 16 points to each driver with special rules for accumulating more than 12 demerit points in a three-year period. Read here: Queensland open licence demerit points

Mr Schubert disqualified Ward from driving for six months and fined him $450.

