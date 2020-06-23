Driver 70km/h over limit on residential street

A GLADSTONE driver will be walking for the next 12 months after they were fined $1245 for driving 70km/h over the limit on a residential street in New Auckland.

Senior Sergeant Jane Healy, the acting officer in charge of the Calliope Road Policing Unit, said the driver was caught on Clarence St, New Auckland, where the speed limit is just 60km/h.

"It is extremely dangerous ... New Auckland is an area where there are young families and there are still kids riding bikes and playing on the footpath," Snr-Sgt Healy said.

"The ability for someone who has just come around a bit of a sweeping bend, so their visibility is very low and their reaction time, is almost nothing at 130km/h.

"Even just little things like the number of cars parked on the side of the road is going to significantly impact how a person sees things, or how and what they can't see.

"It's bordering on a dangerous driving situation, not just speeding."

The driver received an infringement notice for $1245 and their licence will be suspended for 12 months.

Snr-Sgt Healy said five motorists were caught drink-driving in the region, the highest a .198 high-range reading.

The number of drink-drivers has continued to outnumber drug-drivers as police reintroduce static breath testing after COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have recently been given permission to start up static RBTs again, so the number of RBTs has risen substantially since that was reintroduced," she said.

"There were five drink-drivers caught in the past week in the Capricornia District and three drug-drivers.

"The driver caught high-range UIL (under the influence of liquor) was .198 and that was out at Springsure, which is part of the Capricornia District."

Having any alcohol to drink and getting behind the wheel is a recipe for disaster, Snr Sgt Healy said, even the next morning.

"Generally when people get a little bit relaxed in their diligence, things like the early morning after a big night tends to be when we start to pick them up," she said.

"They think they're right to drive and they're not.

"The two most important things you can do is to have a meal before you drink, and drink plenty of water between drinks.

"Then have a meal and drink plenty of water before you go to work the next day.

"It's completely and utterly foolish to think you can have a big night and get up the next morning and consume nothing and be fine to drive."