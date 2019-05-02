Menu
EYES DOWN: Bailey Amosa crashed into a highway barrier while over the alcohol limit. Ross Irby
Driven to distraction: P-Plater's crash double whammy

2nd May 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
THE combination of alcohol and using a mobile phone while driving created the perfect recipe for disaster for an Ipswich P-plater.

A court this week heard how 22-year-old Leichhardt man Bailey Amosa crashed his van into a concrete barrier on the Centenary Highway.

His van and the traffic divide were damaged but the court heard Amosa suffered only a toe injury that required stitches.

Amosa was taken to hospital for medical treatment and a blood sample was taken, confirming an alcohol reading of 0.143.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the crash happened at 3.45pm when the provisional driver was driving his Mitsubishi van on the Yamanto on-ramp to Centenary Highway. Amosa was driving at 60km/h but had his head down and was using his mobile phone when his van struck the divider.

Bailey Tuise Aesa Amosa, 22, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving; and driving without due car and attention on March 2.

Sen-Const Shelton said police at the crash scene smelled alcohol on Amosa's breath and observed him to be unsteady on his feet.

"He says he had two big glasses of wine. As a P-plated driver, he is meant to have zero alcohol," he said.

"He says he was on the phone, looking down. When he looked up, he was on the on-ramp, then crashed into the barrier."

When asked by Magistrate David Shepherd what he had to say on the matter, Amosa said his van was not insured.

"My van was my home. I've moved back into my mum's place," Amosa said.

"I'm on Centrelink but I plan to get a job. Security work or traffic controller."

Mr Shepherd told Amosa he was fortunate not to have caused death or serious injury to himself or others.

"You may as well have been out walking randomly shooting a gun, such is the danger (your behaviour) represented to people," Mr Shepherd said.

Mr Shepherd queried whether he was injured in the crash.

"Nah. I got a cut on my toe," Amosa said. "Got stitches for it. Still haven't got them out."

Mr Shepherd fined Amosa $1000 and disqualified his licence for separate periods of five months and seven months.

Amosa was told to check with Queensland Transport to confirm if the two disqualifications are served cumulatively.

