Drive-through COVID-19 testing available at Gladstone Hospital

A health worker at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in NSW. Drive-through testing is available by appointment at Gladstone Hospital. Picture: Amy Ziniak

DRIVE-through testing for COVID-19 is available at Gladstone Hospital for residents who want to be tested in their cars.

But unlike Bundaberg and Rockhampton, which have permanent drive-through testing stations set up, tests at Gladstone will only be done on request.

A Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service spokeswoman said the physical layout of the hospital site didn’t allow for a permanent testing station to be set up.

The Gladstone local government area has recorded only one case of the virus, which was acquired locally from a known contact.

Currently there are no active cases of the virus in CQ, with only eight detections since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, Queensland has reported no new cases, with six deaths from 1045 detections, and 18 currently active cases across the state.

The spokeswoman said the Gladstone Hospital fever clinic was open from 9am-4pm seven days a week.

“If Gladstone people need to be tested in their car they can let staff know when booking an appointment and this can be arranged,” she said.

Testing for COVID-19 involves collecting nasal or throat swabs and/or coughed-up mucus. The samples are transferred to the nearest laboratory that is set up to test for COVID-19.

If you aren’t really sick when you are tested, you may be sent home to self-isolate until you get the results, which can take several days.

Sick people, or those who get sick while waiting for results, may be admitted to hospital.

If you get sick while waiting, you are urged to call your doctor or an ambulance and inform them you are waiting for testing results.

Anyone who tests positive will be phoned by a doctor or nurse, who will instruct you what to do.

People who have waited more than 36 to 48 hours for their results can call Pathology Queensland on 1800 472 847 to confirm they are negative.

For more information or to book an in-car test visit https://www.health.qld.gov.au/cq/covid-19/fever-clinics.