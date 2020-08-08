Drive-in movies coming to Gladstone

THROW BACK: Drive-in movies are coming to Gladstone next month. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

GLADSTONE residents are in for a treat as drive-in movies make a return to the region next month.

The Gladstone Regional Council in partnership with Gladstone Cinemas will be hosting a weekend of drive-in movies at Kirkwood Shopping Centre.

Seven movies will be screened across three days from Friday September 11 to Sunday September 13.

There will be matinee screenings on the Saturday and Sunday and double feature night-time screenings on the Friday and Saturday.

Gladstone Region Councillor Desley O’Grady said it was fantastic to see drive-in movies return to Gladstone, harking back to the days where pulling your car up to watch a movie was a weekend ritual.

“Drive-in movies were a popular pastime in Gladstone from the 1960s right through to the early 2000s,” Cr O’Grady said.

“While the modern comforts of attending the cinemas has made drive-in movies outdated,

there are many Gladstone residents who still have fond memories of those times.

“Our younger residents have most likely never experienced watching a movie at a drive-in theatre before, so council’s drive-in Movies presents the perfect opportunity for younger and older generations to come together.”

The screenings will be held at the vacant lot opposite Kirkwood Shopping Centre with the movies displayed on a giant LED screen with sound transmitted via FM radio frequency.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au or by phoning 4972 2822. Tickets must be pre-purchased and will not be available at the gate.

Food vendors will be on site, however there will be no ATM available.

Movies screenings:

Friday September 11:

Night, gates open 5pm, tickets $15 per car

– The Intern (PG) from 6pm

– Aquaman (PG)

Gates open 5pm, tickets $15 per car.

Saturday September 12

Matinee, gates open 1pm, tickets $10 per car:

– Blended (PG) from 2pm

Night, gates open 5pm, tickets $15 per car:

– Crazy Rich Asians (M) from 6pm

– Creed (PG)

Sunday September 13

Morning, gates open 9am, tickets $10 per car

– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (PG) from 10am

Matinee, gates open 1pm, tickets $10 per car

– Instant Family (PG) from 2pm.

GRC asks residents to not attend this event if they have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days, have cold or flu-like symptoms, have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.