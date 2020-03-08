Drinkwater can be catalyst for Cowboys

NORTH Queensland skipper Michael Morgan believes Scott Drinkwater will put the Cowboys back in finals contention, likening the classy playmaker to Melbourne's Origin sensation Cameron Munster.

Cowboys coach Paul Green will name his round-one squad on Tuesday with Drinkwater set to oust Jake Clifford for the five-eighth spot for the premiership opener against the Broncos this Friday night.

And if his sizzling Nines campaign is any barometer, Drinkwater will bring a dynamic edge to the Cowboys' offence.

The 22-year-old was in superb touch last month in Perth, spearheading the Cowboys to Nines supremacy with his vision, silky skills and probing left-foot kicking game.

Such was his confidence, Drinkwater insisted on wearing a vest fitted by Fox Sports technicians which contained a microphone, allowing viewers to hear the playmakers as they called the shots on the field.

Drinkwater wore it in the semi-final defeat of the Titans and when Fox producers asked if the vest was bothering him, he shrugged his shoulders and said he had no issues wearing it in the final.

It is that carefree approach which Morgan believes can propel the Cowboys back into the top eight and rubber-stamped Drinkwater as one of the code's best emerging playmakers.

"'Drinky' reminds me a lot of Cameron Munster," Morgan said.

"I've played with Cam in Origin teams and I get that same feel with Drinky.

"I actually played against Scott at the Nines a few years ago when he was at the Storm and he set up a couple of tries.

"He has that sort of confidence and carefree attitude that Munster has. He is the type of player who will throw a flick pass and if it doesn't come off, it won't bother him, he will try it again next time and it's all OK.

"He is a really relaxed person and like Cam, he is a natural footballer who plays what is in front of him. He is going to make a difference this season. He was impressive when he arrived at our club midway through the season so I believe he will be good for us again."

Drinkwater is no stranger to the halves. He played there at Terrigal High on the NSW Central Coast, leading to his selection in the Australian Schoolboys in 2015.

When the Storm pounced on him, Melbourne had big plans for Drinkwater to eventually succeed Cooper Cronk at halfback. He made his Storm debut two years ago, but when he struggled to break through last season, the Cowboys offered a fresh start.

Drinkwater played 10 games for the Cowboys last season at fullback but is keen to settle in the halves.

"My goal is to start round one at five-eigth," he said. "Me and 'Cliffo' have been battling it out there and I don't think the Nines will do too much to helping my case.

"Thirteen-a-side is totally different, but I've had a good pre-season so I'm confident if 'Greeny' picks me at six, I can get the job done."