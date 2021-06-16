How sick dad tortured six-year-old daughter

A depraved Redlands dad tortured his six-year-old daughter over a period of seven months, repeatedly brutalising and degrading her, including twisting her arm until it snapped, lifting her in the air and headbutting her, and making her lick up her urine after denying her bathroom access, a court has heard.

The Capalaba man in his thirties, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter, was found guilty by a jury on March 8 this year of multiple counts.

They included torture, cruelty to a child under the age of 16, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, and grievous bodily harm, nine in total.

The court heard the man continues to profess his innocence of all counts.

The offences were committed on various dates between May 31, 2018 and January 3, 2019, when the man was arrested and charged.

The court heard his offending against his daughter was "repetitive, gratuitous and incredibly cruel".

Crown prosecutor Judith Geary told the court, among other vile physical acts, the father: punched his daughter in the face, splitting her lip; "smashed" her head into the door of a garden shed; held her in the air to headbutt her; and fractured her arm by twisting it until it snapped, requiring two operations and the insertion of pins and screws to mend.

A Capalaba man in his thirties has been found guilty by a jury of torturing his six-year-old daughter.

By way of non-physical abuse, he deprived her of tissues, causing festering sores to form under her nose; locked her in a room for hours at a time; refused her access to the toilet and forced her to lick up her own urine; and reprimand other family members who tried to intervene in the abuse and comfort the girl.

"The offending escalated over time," Ms Geary said.

She further noted that in his psychologist's report tendered to the court he showed a "total lack of insight" into his offending.

The court heard the man, for instance, blamed his daughter's broken arm on a fall out of bed, a version of events which was rejected by the jury.

Defence counsel Tony Glynne QC told the court his client suffered a prejudicial upbringing with frequent acts of physical and sexual violence perpetrated against him, leading to a diagnosis of "complex" post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said his client, a security guard and delivery driver, was of low intellect, which explained how some of the offending came about.

Mr Glynne said, for instance, the locking of the daughter in a room for extended periods of time was a "misunderstanding of (the concept of) time-out, he hasn't understood the limits and has overdone it".

Mr Glynne said the sentence was complicated by the fact the jury, in the man's trial, was instructed that they need not accept the truth of every particular of the torture charge in order to find he was guilty of the offence.

Therefore, Mr Glynne argued, but for the charges where physical injury was inflicted on the girl, Judge Julie Dick SC would encounter difficulties relying on any one particular of the offences in her sentencing.

Judge Dick acknowledged this difficulty.

She reserved her sentence due to the voluminous nature of the exhibits.

Judge Dick told the court she may hand down her verdict as soon as next Friday, but if other matters interceded it would likely not be handed down for at least two months.

The maximum penalty in Queensland for torture is 14 years' imprisonment.

Originally published as Drinking urine, bones broken: How sick dad tortured six-year-old daughter