Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
DRINK DRIVING: Seven motorists in court

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
SEVEN motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court during the past two weeks to drink-driving charges.

Arna Floris Dykstra returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .084 when intercepted on Malpas St in Boyne Island.

Dykstra, 67, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Alison Maree Murdoch, 51, returned a reading of .061 when intercepted at Malpas St.

She was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for one month.

Lachlan Terence Young, 23, blew .059 on Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy.

He was fined $550 and disqualified for three months.

Tylah Nyesha Marjorie Walden, 18, returned a reading of .063 when intercepted on the Dawson Highway.

Walden was fined $900 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Wihan Reyeke, 19, blew .108 on Lord Street in Gladstone.

Reyeke was fined $600 and disqualified for three months.

James Anthony Phillips, 41, returned a blood-alcohol reading of .050 on Handley Drive in Boyne Island.

He was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

Leone Anne Nielsen, 57, returned a reading of .054 when intercepted on Glen Eden Road.

She was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Penalties may very depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.

