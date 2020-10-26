Drink-driving P-plater was going to Maccas

A P-Plater has been caught drink and drug-driving within a matter of days. Pic Jeff Camden.

A P-plate teenager caught drink and drug-driving was on his way to McDonald’s on one of the days he was pulled over.

Adam Danny Harris first came to the attention of police when he was stopped on Capricornia Dr, Calliope, on September 1.

Harris tested positive during a roadside drug test and told police he had smoked two or three cones.

Further tests showed the presence of marijuana.

Harris was pulled over again on September 4, this time on Drynan Dr, Calliope.

The 19-year-old tested positive for being over the zero blood alcohol limit as a P-plater.

He told police he’d had two cans of Great Northern and was on his way to McDonald’s.

Harris blew 0.027.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court last Tuesday that Harris had waited a period of time before driving after drinking, and he believed he’d be under the zero alcohol limit.

Harris pleaded guilty to drink and drug-driving and received an $800 fine and a six-month driving disqualification.

