A Miriam Vale L-plater was caught drink-driving as he took his very intoxicated girlfriend on a Maccas run. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Crime

Drink-driving L-plater took girlfriend on maccas run

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A Miriam Vale L-plater got behind the wheel to take his drunk girlfriend on a Maccas run after he’d been drinking.

Jack Stephen Duggan, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving and driving without an authorised licence holder.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on August 8, at 2.40am, Duggan was intercepted at the McDonald’s car park on Glenlyon Rd.

Duggan was unsteady and smelt of liquor and returned a reading of 0.108.

At the time his only passenger was his girlfriend – a P-plater of 12 months.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Duggan had been out in Gladstone and his girlfriend was very intoxicated so he drove to McDonald’s to get her some food.

Ms Wierland said it was an “especially stupid” decision because Duggan was two weeks’ away from taking his provisional licence test.

Duggan was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months.

