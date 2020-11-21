Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drink-driving charge after elderly woman’s death

by Nathan Edwards
21st Nov 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the accident which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd at Lake MacDonald on October 4.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on December 15.

Police say the crash occurred when a Volkswagen SUV and a Toyota Landcruiser Prado collided head-on in the early evening.

The elderly woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Two others in the car - a 16-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman - were injured.

The charged man was also taken to hospital in a stable condition at the time.

 

Originally published as Drink-driving charge after elderly woman's death

More Stories

car crash death fatal noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New catamaran to take tours to Lady Musgrave

        Premium Content New catamaran to take tours to Lady Musgrave

        News The catamaran that previously took passengers on tours to Whitehave Beach will now go to Lady Musgrave Island.

        COST BLOWOUT: Gladstone Benaraby Rd needs extra $4m

        Premium Content COST BLOWOUT: Gladstone Benaraby Rd needs extra $4m

        News Here’s exactly what contributed to the cost blowout.

        Man’s shopping spree with stolen credit card

        Premium Content Man’s shopping spree with stolen credit card

        Crime Branden John Hedley Prescott’s purchases ranged from phone credit to a carton of...

        UPDATE: Suspicious device made safe after bridge closure

        Premium Content UPDATE: Suspicious device made safe after bridge closure

        Breaking UPDATE: A police spokesman said the bridge will reopen shortly