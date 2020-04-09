Menu
Picture: Glenn Hampson
DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists in court this week

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
SIX motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink-driving charges.

Chanelle Megan Blyth returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .157 per cent when intercepted on Hanson Rd.

Blyth, 32, was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

David Robert Linke, 33, returned a reading of .098 per cent when intercepted on Dalrymple Rd.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Brian Lindsay Walters, 33, blew .088 per cent on the Dawson Highway. He was fined $600 and disqualified for three months.

Scott David Davis-Ellis, 22, returned a reading of .056 per cent when intercepted on Toolooa St, South Gladstone.

He was fined $900 and disqualified for six months.

Julie Ann Martin, 54, blew .067 per cent on Gladstone Rd in Biloela.

She was fined $800 and disqualified for three months.

Jonathan Clarence Martin, 41, blew .073 per cent on Tannum Sands Rd.

Martin was fined $600 and disqualified for two months.

Penalties may very depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.

drink drivers gladstone driving while under the influence of liquor
