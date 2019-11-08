Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Courthouse law emblem insignia badge
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Courthouse law emblem insignia badge
News

DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists in court this week

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX motorists pleaded guilty Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.

Trevor James Raby returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .19 per cent when intercepted on Iris Rd.

Raby, 41 was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Logan Charles Carberry, 30 returned a reading of .116 per cent when intercepted on the Leichhardt Hwy at Taroom.

He was ordered to complete 15 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for three months.

Christopher John Hunt, 24 blew .103 per cent on Sigg St. He was fined $600 and disqualified for four months.

Andrew Colin Du Pre Chamier, 44, returned a reading of .074 per cent when intercepted on the Dawson Hwy.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from three months.

Joshua Norman Nicole, 35 blew .058 per cent on Taragoola Rd at Calliope.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Laurence Patrick Harmer, 53 blew .05 per cent on Palm Dr.

Harmer was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Penalties may very depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        News This is an incredible package that we are calling the best value news subscription offer in Australia for good reason.

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News A $220 million policy touted to create “jobs and growth” in 10 regions, including...

        • 8th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Election post-mortem reveals what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        premium_icon Election post-mortem reveals what went wrong for Labor in...

        News PAULINE Hanson, an anti-industry sentiment and Bill Shorten’s high-profile run-in...

        • 8th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Residents to have say on precinct

        premium_icon Residents to have say on precinct

        News GLADSTONE Regional Council is seeking public feedback on a project more than 10...