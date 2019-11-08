DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists in court this week

SIX motorists pleaded guilty Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.

Trevor James Raby returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .19 per cent when intercepted on Iris Rd.

Raby, 41 was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Logan Charles Carberry, 30 returned a reading of .116 per cent when intercepted on the Leichhardt Hwy at Taroom.

He was ordered to complete 15 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for three months.

Christopher John Hunt, 24 blew .103 per cent on Sigg St. He was fined $600 and disqualified for four months.

Andrew Colin Du Pre Chamier, 44, returned a reading of .074 per cent when intercepted on the Dawson Hwy.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from three months.

Joshua Norman Nicole, 35 blew .058 per cent on Taragoola Rd at Calliope.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Laurence Patrick Harmer, 53 blew .05 per cent on Palm Dr.

Harmer was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Penalties may very depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.