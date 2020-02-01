DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists face court this week

Six people faced court this week charged with drink driving.

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman was fined $1500 and banned from driving for six months after she was caught drink-driving more than three times over the legal limit.

Each week Queensland Police Service sends The Observer a list of people who appeared in court for drink-driving.

Rebecca Louise Roach, 36, was one of the six motorists in court this week.

Roach blew 0.186 when she was pulled over by police at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

She was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Luke Philip Shelton was behind the wheel when he was pulled over by police for a roadside breath test at Young St, Barney Point.

The 23-year-old returned a reading of 0.11. He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Mary Jarvis returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.14 at Boyne Island Rd, Boyne Island.

The 51-year-old was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Karen Elizabeth, 60, blew 0.098 when she was pulled over by police at Glenlyon St, Gladstone. She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Also fined $500 was Adam Richard Harris, 28, who returned a reading of 0.091 after he was intercepted by police at Sigg St, South Gladstone.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Sean Matthew Young, 19, won’t be back behind the wheel for three months and has been fined $350 after he returned a reading of 0.022 at Eden St, South Gladstone.

Penalties for each person may vary depending on their criminal and traffic history, if any, personal circumstances and the facts of the offending.