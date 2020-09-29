Drink driver’s ‘simple miscalculation’

A GLADSTONE woman “miscalculated” her blood alcohol concentration when she decided to drive.

Samantha Michelle Soucelier was pulled over for a random breath test on September 3 at 8.45pm.

The plant operator told police she had drunk four or five Great Northerns before driving.

She returned a reading of 0.080.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had made a “simple miscalculation” that night and had been spacing out her drinks.

She said Soucelier didn’t feel affected by the drinks.

She told the court Soucelier had since purchased her own breathalyser to ensure this didn’t happen again.

Soucelier was granted a restricted work licence for four months and fined $400.

Read more drink drivers:

Man drank four Toohey’s before long drive home

Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

FASHION CRIME? Why sock and sandals retiree was in court