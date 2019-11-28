Menu
DRINK-DRIVERS: Moranbah Police have charged a large number of drivers with drink-driving offences over the past month.
Crime

Drink-drivers on notice ahead of Christmas

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
28th Nov 2019 11:45 AM
DRINK-DRIVERS have been put on notice after Moranbah police nabbed more than 10 motorists - one of whom was nearly four times the legal limit.

Constable Dale McIntyre said it was "extremely disappointing" that drivers continued to put their and the lives of other at risk.

Police charged 11 people with drink-driving offences this month through both stationary and mobile roadside breath tests.

 

"Leading into the Christmas period, Moranbah police will maintain a proactive approach to road safety and in particular drink and drug-driving offences," Const McIntyre said.

Of the 11, one driver returned a 0.195 per cent reading and was charged with the more serious driving under the influence of liquor.

"Five people were charged with low-range drink-driving after returning readings over 0.05 but under 0.1 per cent after providing a specimen of breath," Const McIntyre said.

Four people were also charged with mid-rage drink-driving, which means their reading was between 0.1 and 0.15 per cent.

Const McIntyre said another person had been stopped and returned a positive result. Consequently, they had been taken to Moranbah Police Station where the driver had refused to give a specimen of breath for analysis.

That person was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath, he said.

"The results of drink-driving can be tragic, so it is important that people who are planning to drink over the Christmas period have planned ahead regarding how they are getting home," Const McIntyre said.

