Drink drivers named and shamed

Two people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week. Brenda Strong

First up was 21-year-old Matthew Henry Hughes, who returned a blood alcohol content reading of .149 per cent along Dawson Highway at Calliope.

Hughes was given 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for three months.

Second was Debra Lee-Anne Park, 39.

Park blew a .033 per cent reading at Mcdowall St, Roma.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.