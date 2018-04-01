Menu
Crime

Drink drivers named and shamed

Sarah Steger
by
1st Apr 2018 4:30 AM

TWO people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

First up was 21-year-old Matthew Henry Hughes, who returned a blood alcohol content reading of .149 per cent along Dawson Highway at Calliope.

Hughes was given 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for three months.

Second was Debra Lee-Anne Park, 39.

Park blew a .033 per cent reading at Mcdowall St, Roma.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

drink driving gladstonecourt name and shame
Gladstone Observer
