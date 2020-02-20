DRINK DRIVERS: Motorists in court this week
TWO motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.
Ross William Mclure returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.176 when intercepted on the Dawson Highway.
Mclure, 33, was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for eight months.
Leanne Claire Bradbury, 35 returned a reading of 0.091 when intercepted on the Bruce Highway.
She was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for three months.
Penalties may vary depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.