DRINK DRIVERS: Motorists in court this week

TWO motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.

Ross William Mclure returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.176 when intercepted on the Dawson Highway.

Mclure, 33, was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for eight months.

Leanne Claire Bradbury, 35 returned a reading of 0.091 when intercepted on the Bruce Highway.

She was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Penalties may vary depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.