Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.
Two motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.
News

DRINK DRIVERS: Motorists in court this week

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Feb 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.

Ross William Mclure returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.176 when intercepted on the Dawson Highway.

Mclure, 33, was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for eight months.

Leanne Claire Bradbury, 35 returned a reading of 0.091 when intercepted on the Bruce Highway.

She was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Penalties may vary depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.

gladstone drink drivers gladstonemagistratescourt
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Countdown on for Agnes festival

        ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Countdown on for Agnes festival

        News FOR the first time in 13 years the annual Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival will feature a second stage to complement the “legendary” acts on the main stage.

        Singer excited to headline Agnes fest for first time

        premium_icon Singer excited to headline Agnes fest for first time

        News Perkins, who has never been to Agnes Water, said he’s looking forward to having...

        ‘Our community is hurting’: Federal funds dry up

        premium_icon ‘Our community is hurting’: Federal funds dry up

        News GLADSTONE misses out on more federal funding.

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Call for nominations looms

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Call for nominations looms

        News All but two current councillors – PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters – are planning to...