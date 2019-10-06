Menu
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
News

DRINK DRIVERS: Motorists face penalties in court

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Oct 2019 7:27 AM
FOUR motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges last week.

Aleah Rae Steven, 31 returned a reading a .144 per cent when she was intercepted on Cockatoo Drive.

She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Daniel Keith Boyd, 31 returned a reading of .135 per cent when he was intercepted on Tannum Sands Rd at Tannum Sands.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Joel Ian O’Connor, 36 was intercepted on the Dawson Highway and returned a blood alcohol reading of .116 per cent.

He was fined $700 and disqualified for three months.

Jeramiah Breytenbach, 36 blew .05 per cent on Tannum Sands Rd and was fined $400.

he was disqualified from driving for one month.

Gladstone Observer

