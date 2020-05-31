DRINK DRIVERS: Four motorists in court this week

FOUR motorists pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.

Rachen Sangdanuch returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .111 per cent when intercepted on Glenlyon Rd.

Sangdanuch, 22, was fined $1000 and was disqualified for three months.

Sangdanuch was charged on a separate occasion after they were intercepted on Kirkwood Rd.

Sangdanuch returned a reading of .16, was fined $1000 and was disqualified for 24 months.

Matthew James Jones, 31, returned a reading of .244 per cent when intercepted on Rosella St.

He was fined $1800 and was disqualified for nine months.

Philip Ronald Hansen, 30, blew .091 on Palm Dr. He was fined $700 and was disqualified for three months.

Blair James Potts, 27, blew .144 at Biarri St.

Potts was fined $900 and was disqualified for 10 months.

Penalties may very depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.