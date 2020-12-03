Drink-driver’s double whammy

Kyle Blake pleaded guilty to drink-driving and unlicensed driving.

A DRINK-DRIVER told police he had consumed about 10 cans of Canadian Club before he was pulled over on October 25.

Kyle Michael Blake, 21, was intercepted on Yarroon St about 4am.

He had the smell of liquor on his breath and slurred speech.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.104.

Licence checks showed Blake was unlicensed due to demerit point disqualification.

Blake pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving and unlicensed driving.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

