Drink drivers busted on Gladstone region roads

FOUR motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges this week.

FOUR motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges this week. File

FOUR motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges this week.

John Edward Phillips, 43 was intercepted on the Dawson Hwy and returned a reading of .093 per cent.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Dennis Noel Roeser, 25 returned a blood alcohol content result of .08 per cent when intercepted on Drynan Dr at Calliope.

He was disqualified for two months and fined $400.

Jakob Augustus White returned a reading of .077 per cent on James Randall Dr at Middle Mount.

The 21-year-old was fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Pamela Fay Brown, 64 returned a reading of .067 per cent on Malpas St at Boyne island.

She was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.