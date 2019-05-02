Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOUR motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges this week.
FOUR motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges this week. File
News

Drink drivers busted on Gladstone region roads

Sarah Barnham
by
2nd May 2019 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges this week.

John Edward Phillips, 43 was intercepted on the Dawson Hwy and returned a reading of .093 per cent.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Dennis Noel Roeser, 25 returned a blood alcohol content result of .08 per cent when intercepted on Drynan Dr at Calliope.

He was disqualified for two months and fined $400.

Jakob Augustus White returned a reading of .077 per cent on James Randall Dr at Middle Mount.

The 21-year-old was fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Pamela Fay Brown, 64 returned a reading of .067 per cent on Malpas St at Boyne island.

She was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

court crime drink drive gladstonecourt gladstone crime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bumper quarter lifts LNG project's revenue by 53 per cent

    premium_icon Bumper quarter lifts LNG project's revenue by 53 per cent

    News ORIGIN Energy had record sales from its $25 billion Curtis Island LNG project Australia Pacific LNG during the first quarter of 2019.

    Group of cycling friends to raise funds for MS research

    premium_icon Group of cycling friends to raise funds for MS research

    News 'My nanna had it years ago and I watched what it did to her'

    'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    premium_icon 'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    News REIQ vacancy rate report reveals data not seen since 2012.

    Staff won't accept voucher, man drives off with stolen fuel

    premium_icon Staff won't accept voucher, man drives off with stolen fuel

    News He sat in the car for 30 seconds, and then drove away.