DRINK DRIVERS: 7 motorists banned from the roads

SEVEN motorists have been banned from the roads after fronting court on drink driving charges.

Nicolai Patrick Kummer, 35, returned a reading of .096 per cent when he was intercepted at Parsons Point, South Trees.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Sonny Michael Foley, 31, returned a blood alcohol reading of .0865 per cent when he was intercepted on Fletcher St.

Foley was ordered to complete six months' probation and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Daniel Reece White, 29, was intercepted on the Dawson Highway and returned a reading of .072 per cent.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Joshua Liam Slater was intercepted on Auckland St and returned a reading of 0.062 per cent.

Slater, 27, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Samuel John Gallagher, 18, returned a reading of .055 per cent when intercepted on Orana Avenue, Boyne Island.

Gallagher was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Tracy Lee Muller, 47, returned a reading of .052 per cent when intercepted on the Dawson Highway at Calliope.

Muller was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Travis Eric Wooldridge was intercepted on Glenlyon Rd and returned a reading of .05 per cent.

The 22-year-old was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

Penalties for each motorist vary depending on their personal circumstances and criminal or traffic histories.