Police RBT operation
DRINK-DRIVERS: 7 Gladstone motorists in court

Sarah Barnham
sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Sep 2019 11:55 AM
SEVEN motorists fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink-driving charges.

Gregory Myles Nichols, 35, returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.150 per cent when breath-tested in Sturt Court, Gladstone.

He received a nine-month probation order and was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Matthew George King, 29, was intercepted on Margaret St, Gladstone and returned a reading of 0.126 per cent. King was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Sushil Kumar Shresther, 35, returned a reading of 0.12 per cent when intercepted on Dawson Rd. He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Aileen Stein, 55, returned a reading of 0.114 per cent when intercepted on Dixon Drive. She was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

David John Cooper, 25, blew 0.092 when intercepted on Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands. Cooper was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dick Jeff Ludwig, 36, blew 0.084 in Bramston St. Ludwig was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Jonathan Reick, 39 returned a reading of 0.06 on Hospital Rd, Emerald. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Penalties a person receives are determined by their personal circumstances and traffic and criminal history.

