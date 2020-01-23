DRINK DRIVERS: 6 motorists front Gladstone court

Police conduct a Random Breath Test ( RBT) operation at Alexandra Headland. All motorists in the photos were given the all clear.

A HIGH range drink driver was disqualified from driving for 10 months in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

Each week the Queensland Police Service sends The Observer a list of people who appeared in court for drink-driving.

Arthur Weston was one of several motorists busted for drink-driving on our regions roads and in court for the offending.

Weston, 48 blew .21 per cent when he was pulled over by police on Kirkwood Rd and the Dawson Hwy.

He was also fined $1500.

Dallas John McGrath, 24 was behind the wheel when police requested a roadside breath test and he returned a reading of .121 per cent.

McGrath was pulled over on Centenary Dr at Boyne Island. He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Cary Grant Oakly, 50 blew .114 per cent when pulled over on Ironmonger St at Calliope.

Oakly was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Damon Leigh Thirwell, 36 blew .098 per cent on Dawson Rd.

He was fined $650 and disqualified for one month.

Tod Berry blew .058 on Fingerboard Rd at Miriam Vale.

The 27-year-old was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Geoffrey Ian Briskley, 63 blew .053 per cent on the Dawson Hwy.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Penalties for each person may vary depending on their criminal and traffic history, if any, personal circumstances and the facts of the offending.