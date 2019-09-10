Menu
DRINK DRIVERS: 5 motorists front Gladstone court

10th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
FIVE motorists went through court last week each charged with drink driving after being caught on Gladstone region roads.

Shaun Ronald Payne, 38 returned a reading of .142 per cent when intercepted on Palm Dr, Gladstone.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Peter John Hodges, 53 was intercepted at Tanunm Sands on Tannum Sands Rd and returned a reading of .094 per cent.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Peter Edward Adnum, 61 was intercepted on Glenlyon Rd and returned a reading of .078 per cent.

Adnum was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Martyn Rawiri Brider, 38 was intercepted on Roe St at Miriam Vale and blew .063 per cent.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Shakilee Kerry Masters, 19 returned a reading of .051 per cent when intercepted on Capricorn Hwy.

Masters was fined $100 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Penalties will vary depending on a person's criminal and traffic history and personal circumstances.

