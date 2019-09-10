DRINK DRIVERS: 5 motorists front Gladstone court

FIVE motorists went through court last week each charged with drink driving after being caught on Gladstone region roads.

FIVE motorists went through court last week each charged with drink driving after being caught on Gladstone region roads.

Shaun Ronald Payne, 38 returned a reading of .142 per cent when intercepted on Palm Dr, Gladstone.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Peter John Hodges, 53 was intercepted at Tanunm Sands on Tannum Sands Rd and returned a reading of .094 per cent.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Peter Edward Adnum, 61 was intercepted on Glenlyon Rd and returned a reading of .078 per cent.

Adnum was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Martyn Rawiri Brider, 38 was intercepted on Roe St at Miriam Vale and blew .063 per cent.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Shakilee Kerry Masters, 19 returned a reading of .051 per cent when intercepted on Capricorn Hwy.

Masters was fined $100 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Penalties will vary depending on a person's criminal and traffic history and personal circumstances.