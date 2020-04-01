Menu
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
DRINK DRIVERS: 2 motorists front Gladstone court

Eilish Massie
1st Apr 2020
TWO motorists pleaded guilty Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.

Robert Daniel Herraman returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .112 per cent when intercepted on Kirkwood Rd.

Herraman, 28 was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Francis Te Awaroa Matthewman, 31, returned a reading of .131 per cent when intercepted on the Dawson Hwy.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Penalties may very depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.

