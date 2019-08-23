DRINK DRIVERS: 10 motorists fronted court this week

EACH week a number of motorists front Gladstone Magistrates Court on drink driving charges.

The Queensland Police Service provides the details of motorists caught driving on Gladstone region roads and this week 10 people pleaded guilty to drink driving charges in court.

John Andrew Leisha, 36 returned a reading of .145 per cent when intercepted on the Cnr of Hall St and Lion Creek Rd at Wandal.

Leisha was sentenced to prison for five days with a parole release day on Tuesday. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Anthony Philip Goulevitch had two drink driving charges. He blew a reading of .099 per cent on Boyne Island Rd and .135 per cent on Hampton Dr at Tannum Sands. He was fined $600 and disqualified for three months for the lower reading and fined $1000 and disqualified for six months for the higher reading.

Jaymee Luke Hagelstein, 26, blew .115 per cent on Cremorne St Tannum Sands. He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Christopher Mark Dodds, 49, blew .101 per cent on Dawson Rd. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Keynan James Lingwoodock-Ward, 23, blew .061 per cent on Glenlyon St. He was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

Bradley King Cowper, 60, blew .057 per cent on Dawson Rd. He was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

Katrina Maree Frew, 44, blew .053 percent on Toolooa St. She was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

Tara Leigh Ryan, 31, blew .05 per cent on Malpas St, Boyne Island. She was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Stephen Bradley Winters, 47, blew .056 per cent on Toolooa St. He was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

Peter James Phillips, 24, blew .043 per cent on Hampton Dr. He was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.