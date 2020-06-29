Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVE: A drink driver has been disqualified for six months.
DRINK DRIVE: A drink driver has been disqualified for six months.
Crime

Drink driver with shocking reading lucky to escape injury

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRINK driver has been told in court by a magistrate she was fortunate to not have injured herself or anyone else.

Alexandria Whale, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Monday to driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard the Maroochydore woman had crashed into a table drain and after the crash had injured herself.

She was located and provided medical assistance and smelt strongly of alcohol, had glassy red eyes and was slurring her speech.

The court heard she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.174.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had been pressured into drinking that night and eventually succumbed.

Whale told the court she had since been on a full alcohol detox which had been successful and she no longer drinks alcohol.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told her she was “fortunate” herself and no one else was significantly injured.

She was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

drink drivers gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Lucky we got the kids out': Shock as home goes up in flames

        premium_icon 'Lucky we got the kids out': Shock as home goes up in flames

        News Three fire crews responded to the call earlier this morning.

        NAMED: List of busted Gladstone drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: List of busted Gladstone drug dealers

        News A NUMBER of drug dealers go through Gladstone’s courts every year.

        IN COURT: 75 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 75 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Coming soon: Digital Print Edition to feature major stories

        Coming soon: Digital Print Edition to feature major stories

        News New online product to highlight the most major stories as they would appear in the...