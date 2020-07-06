Menu
DRINK DRIVE: A Gladstone drink driver recorded a shocking reading a court was told.
Crime

Drink driver with shocking reading crashed into parked car

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who crashed into a parked car told police he had taken shots of vodka before driving.

Ted Shane Heywood pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court was told on June 16 at 10pm police attended a crash on Rosella St, West Gladstone where Heywood was the driver.

Heywood returned a blood alcohol reading of .224.

He told police he drank multiple shots of vodka about 30 minutes before driving.

Heywood told the court he had “major regrets” about the incident where he crashed into another stationary vehicle.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said it was “fortunate” there were no major injuries sustained.

Heywood was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

