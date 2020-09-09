Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie's worst drink drivers of the past year have been named and shamed again.
Gympie's worst drink drivers of the past year have been named and shamed again.
Crime

Drink driver wished he had left two minutes earlier

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone man told police if he had left two minutes earlier he wouldn’t have been caught drink driving.

Grant Thomas McAllan, 35 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving.

On July 18 at 10am McAllan was intercepted on Cremorne Dr in Tannum Sands with a defective light.

McAllan told police he had been drinking all afternoon and knew he’d return a positive reading.

He smelt of liquor and was visibly sweating and nervous.

McAllan said he had drunk 12 Great Northern stubbies and three glasses of rum, the last drink at 1.55am. He returned a blood-alcohol reading of .075.

He told police if he had left two minutes earlier he wouldn’t have been caught.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the crane driver was driving from a place two streets away from home and had made a “stupid decision.”

McAllan was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drink drivers:

Man causes nuisance at pub after being caught drink driving

Gladstone man had eight big drinks before he drove

Gladstone dad was drinking Great Northerns before driving

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court name and shame
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BURNS: What’s happening on Curtis Island

        Premium Content BURNS: What’s happening on Curtis Island

        Information A QFES spokesman said the burns started earlier today.

        BREAKING: Crews on scene at fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Crews on scene at fire

        Breaking Firefighters are at the scene north of Gladstone.

        • 9th Sep 2020 3:50 PM
        BREAKING: Burst water main on Bruce Highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Burst water main on Bruce Highway

        Breaking Motorists are adviced to proceed with caution.

        • 9th Sep 2020 3:36 PM
        $47.1M assigned to help Queensland’s fire fight

        Premium Content $47.1M assigned to help Queensland’s fire fight

        News The announcement of a funding boost which is set to assist Rural Fire Service...