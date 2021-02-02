Drink-driver was on way to pick up dog

Damien John Geljon, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

A man has admitted that his drink-driving conviction will make football coaching in Gladstone difficult.

Damien John Geljon, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Geljon’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 9.30am on January 1 this year, police intercepted Geljon driving on the Bruce Highway at Benaraby in relation to another matter.

Geljon told police he was going to pick up his dog from his parent’s house before submitting to a roadside breath test.

He admitted to police he was drinking the night before, but was unsure how much he had to drink.

Geljon returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.077.

Geljon said his sports coaching aspirations may take a hit as a result of the charge.

“I do a lot of football coaching so this makes it hard,” he said.

Mr Milburn fined Geljon $400 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

