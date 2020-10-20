Drink-driver was on his way to the movies

A Gladstone man caught drink-driving said he was on the way to the movies. Picture: iSTOCK

A Gladstone man caught drink-driving said he was on the way to the movies. Picture: iSTOCK

A GLADSTONE man caught drink-driving told police he was consuming alcohol up until 30 minutes before getting behind the wheel.

David Lennard Sandbrook was pulled over at the Night Owl centre on August 26.

He told the police he was on the way to the movies and had drank a number of beers before driving.

The 37-year-old returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.063.

Sandbrook pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to drink-driving.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drink-driver stories:

Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit

Drink-driving P-plater didn’t have plates on

Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving