Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

IN COURT: A Gladstone man will do 12 months probation after he pleaded guilty to drink driving and disqualified driving. File Photo.

IN COURT: A Gladstone man will do 12 months probation after he pleaded guilty to drink driving and disqualified driving. File Photo.

A GLADSTONE labourer caught drink driving while disqualified claimed he was just trying to move his car onto the nature strip.

Trent Robert Melaney, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving and disqualified driving.

The prosecution told the court Melaney returned a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) reading of .108 and had admitted to moving his vehicle from the road to the driveway despite being disqualified from driving.

The prosecutor also noted he had a previous drink driving offence where he returned a BAC of .208 in February.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client did not realise moving the car onto the nature strip was an offence.

She said Melaney had been out drinking the night before and didn’t think he would be over the limit.

She told the court Melaney only moved the car because his dad had asked him to and if it weren’t for his admissions police may not have been able to charge him.

Ms Ditchfield said Melaney’s previous drink driving offence he hadn’t actually been driving he was just asleep in the car.

However the prosecution rejected that statement and said he had made full admissions to driving at a later time.

Melaney was sentenced to 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for two years and nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

More drink drivers:

Drunk man got behind wheel to ‘clear his head’

Six heavy beers and he drove to go fishing

Apprentice got behind the wheel almost twice the limit

Grandson’s birth memorable for the wrong reasons