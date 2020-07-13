Menu
DRINK DRIVE: The man was warned if he was caught again he’s looking at jail time.
Crime

Drink driver warned if he’s caught again it’s jail time

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Jul 2020 6:06 PM
A Gladstone man has been warned if he’s in court again for a traffic offence he’ll likely be facing jail time.

Colin James White pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

The court was told on June 2 White was stopped on Robert St Toolooa where he returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .097.

The court was told White had two prior offences within five years.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client conceded his offending was serious and he did not plan to renew his licence.

Ms Ramos said at the time of the offence he was on a provisional licence, he was drinking due to finding out his mother had pancreatic cancer and agreed to drive that day because he was the only person with a licence.

“He’s not in jail territory yet, but after today he might be,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

White was convicted and fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Gladstone Observer

