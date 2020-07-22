Drink driver unhappy with minimum disqualification

DRINK DRIVE: A young man was upset with his minimum disqualification.

A 24 YEAR OLD was unimpressed with his minimum disqualification on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Reed Joseph Bunyan returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.143 on June 26 on the Dawson Highway.

Police Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told Gladstone Magistrates Court at the time Bunyan was weaving in and out of traffic at excessive speed and when he was intercepted by police was nearly vomiting, with slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said at the time Bunyan had just found out his girlfriend had been cheating on him and decided to go out drinking and didn’t want to leave his new car.

She said Bunyan had already had his licence suspended for a month and asked for a minimal disqualification.

However Magistrate Bevan Manthey was unimpressed with the BAC reading.

“Even taking that month away you were probably looking at five months,” Mr Manthey said.

Bunyan was convicted and fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for three months.

But Bunyan wasn’t happy with that sentence.

“I can’t wait that long, I need to drive myself to work,” Bunyan said.

“What did I just say to you?” Mr Manthey asked Bunyan.

“The law says I can’t go under three months because this is not a low range and this is a mid range.”