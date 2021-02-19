Drink-driver told police he knew he wasn’t sober enough

A drink-driver told police he wasn't feeling "sober enough to drive" when he was pulled over on January 1.

Paul Stephen Ellison was stopped at 11.35pm at Barney Point where he spoke with slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelt of liquor.

He told police he'd had four or five mid-strength beers and admitted to not feeling sober enough to drive.

He blew 0.127.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the father of four had been drinking at home and he didn't really feel affected.

She said he had "no excuse" and was driving to his girlfriend's house.

Ellison was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

