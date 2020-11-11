Menu
A GLADSTONE man was still over the alcohol limit after waiting at least 5 hours to drive. Picture: iSTOCK
Drink driver should have waited another hour

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 2:05 PM
A GLADSTONE man caught drink driving said he would have been under the limit if he’d waited one more hour or so.

Andrew Beau Biancucci, 37, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was intercepted on October 26 where he returned a reading of 0.068.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the stay at home dad had made a simple miscalculation.

She said her client wasn’t feeling effected at the time and another hour he would have been under the limit.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had stopped consuming alcohol at least five or six hours before he drove.

Biancucci was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

