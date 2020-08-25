Drink-driver ran into car, garden bed

SHOCKING: A drink-driver more than five times the legal limit ran into another car and a garden bed. Picture: iSTOCK.

SHOCKING: A drink-driver more than five times the legal limit ran into another car and a garden bed. Picture: iSTOCK.

A GLADSTONE man with a shocking blood-alcohol reading crashed into another car and a garden bed.

Anthony John Ramm, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to high range drink-driving and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Ramm had an extremely high reading of .270 when he was caught.

“It’s concerning it was 8.30 in the morning when this happened,” Sen Con Spargo said.

“It’s an extremely high reading for any time of day.

“Ordinarily people wouldn’t be able to stand up with that reading, it’s quite concerning he got behind the wheel of the car.”

On March 26, police were called to a traffic incident in a dentist’s car park on Barney St where Ramm had reversed into another vehicle and accelerated into a retaining garden wall.

Sen Con Spargo said Ramm had failed to pass on his details to the owners of the garden bed which was damaged, however he did pass on details to the other vehicle owner.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said due to COVID-19, Ramm had been forced to work from home and found himself developing some “bad habits.”

Ms Ditchfield said on the day of the incident his partner had cracked her tooth and he was driving her to the dentist.

She said Ramm had only had one drink that morning however had been driving the night before.

“He didn’t feel affected,” she said.

She said Ramm would be paying for the damage he caused.

Ramm was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for seven months.