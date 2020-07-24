Drink-driver mum allowed back behind wheel

A SERIAL drink and drug driver who almost killed a retired couple in a horrific crash eight years ago has won the right to get back behind the wheel.

Sophie Lauren Chambers has had her lifetime driving ban removed after convincing a judge she had rehabilitated, would continue to seek medical help and needed a licence to get a job.

The 32-year-old, now a mum of three, was intoxicated when she crashed into Colin and Jan Clarke, both aged in their 60s, as they rode their motorbikes in the Currumbin Valley in August 2012.

They were both left with serious injuries which needed hospitalisation.

Chambers was sentenced, in 2014, to almost three years prison and banned from driving for life after she pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

After being released from prison, she was convicted for drug-driving in 2017 after she passed out in a Hungry Jack's drive-through while high on fantasy.

Chambers has not held a licence since the crash in 2012.

Through her solicitors, Bamberry Lawyers, Chambers applied to have the permanent licence disqualification overturned earlier this year.

Judge David Kent granted Chambers' wish to get her licence back during a short hearing in the Southport District Court on Friday.

"(Chambers) has provided sufficient reasons for the removal of absolute disqualification," he said.

The court was told Chambers lived in a remote location with her mother and her three young children.

There was no public transport meaning Chambers had been unable to pursue her career as a medical receptionist.

Judge Kent said he was satisfied to see evidence that Chambers had rehabilitated.

"She is not only recovering from substance abuse but her mental health is well managed," he said.

Chambers must now go to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to obtain her licence.

TMR will determine if she needs to resit her driving test.

