Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A drink driver was spotted swerving on the Dawson Hwy.
A drink driver was spotted swerving on the Dawson Hwy.
Crime

Drink driver mistakes magistrate for a mate

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRINK driver may have forgotten who he was talking to in a phone appearance at Gladstone Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“I’d like to plead guilty, mate,” Francis Te Awaroa Matthewman said about his drink driving charge.

“Your Honour, not mate,” acting magistrate Mark Morrow said, unimpressed.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court Matthewman was stopped by police on the Dawson Hwy after he was seen swerving on February 16.

Matthewman told police he had been drinking beers in his car at East Shores.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.131.

“Mate, everything the prosecutor is saying is accurate and correct,” Matthewman said. “I do plead guilty, I put my hand up for it, it was my mistake.”

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

crime gladstonecourt drink driver gladstonecourts gladstone crime gladstone drink drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP's phones ringing off the hook

        premium_icon MP's phones ringing off the hook

        News Questions range from what entitlements people can access to how many mates they can invite fishing.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        DV services prepared for expected increase

        premium_icon DV services prepared for expected increase

        News Services have reshaped their structures to keep victims of family and domestic...

        • 2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Waterfront restaurant planning to open with a ‘bang’

        premium_icon Waterfront restaurant planning to open with a ‘bang’

        News There is “light at the end of the tunnel” for the owner of a new waterfront...

        • 2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        How Men’s Sheds are staying connected

        premium_icon How Men’s Sheds are staying connected

        News AMSA executive officer David Helmers said Men’s Sheds helped connect people who...