Drink driver mistakes magistrate for a mate

A drink driver was spotted swerving on the Dawson Hwy.

A DRINK driver may have forgotten who he was talking to in a phone appearance at Gladstone Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“I’d like to plead guilty, mate,” Francis Te Awaroa Matthewman said about his drink driving charge.

“Your Honour, not mate,” acting magistrate Mark Morrow said, unimpressed.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court Matthewman was stopped by police on the Dawson Hwy after he was seen swerving on February 16.

Matthewman told police he had been drinking beers in his car at East Shores.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.131.

“Mate, everything the prosecutor is saying is accurate and correct,” Matthewman said. “I do plead guilty, I put my hand up for it, it was my mistake.”

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was recorded.