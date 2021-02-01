Menu
Do not drive under the influence of alcohol
News

Drink-driver makes passionate statement in court

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
1st Feb 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man moments away from a drink-driving conviction read a passionate statement to a Gladstone acting magistrate on Monday.

Kieran James Barber, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving before Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

On December 19 last year, police intercepted Barber driving on Malvern Ave at Tieri.

Barber returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.054.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo said Barber was cooperative with police throughout the duration of the incident and had no relevant history of a like nature in the past five years.

When Mr Milburn asked Barber if he had anything to say in regards to penalty or personal history, Barber read a brief statement to the court.

“I have a young son and feel very strongly about the effects of drink-driving,” Barber said at the end of his statement.

Mr Milburn fined Barber $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

