DRINK DRIVER: Joe Wilson pleaded guilty to drink driving for the second time this year.
Crime

Drink driver launches car into park below

Shannen McDonald
by
17th Sep 2019 5:15 AM
A COURT has heard the drunk teen who launched a car through a brick wall into a Woolworths car park, was done for drink driving just months before.

P-plater Joe Ryan Wilson misjudged the entrance of the Airlie Beach grocery store car park before he crashed through a brick wall, falling several metres to land on top of the car parked below, on August 18.

Magistrate James Morton slammed the teen in Proserpine Magistrates Court this week when the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving for the second time this year.

"You're not road worthy," Mr Morton said.

"Most 18-year olds have an alcohol problem; it's getting behind the wheel of the car which is your problem."

Wilson told the court his reoccurring drink driving was a result of turning to alcohol to deal with ongoing health issues.

"I often do turn down a destructive path and drinking alcohol in an attempt to resolve my issues" he said.

Police prosecutor senior constable Sarah Rowe told the court the Proserpine teen blew 0.101 per cent on the night of the crash, after an afternoon of drinking on August 18.

Wilson was sentenced to 12 months' probation and was banned from drinking alcohol for the duration of the sentence.

He was also disqualified from driving for nine months.

Whitsunday Times

