Drink driver: ‘It was just a silly mistake’

A 28-year-old Gladstone man who was caught drink driving on a motorbike said his actions were just a “silly mistake”.

Hayden Jack Armstrong De Vries was stopped on Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora while riding a motorbike.

He tested positive on a road side breath test and said he'd consumed about 10 glasses of bourbon and coke and was driving to a mate’s place.

He returned a reading of 0.086.

The motorbike he was riding was unregistered and uninsured which De Vries said he was aware of.

Self-represented, De Vries pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving, and driving unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He told the court he was remorseful for his actions.

“It was a silly mistake,” De Vries said.

“It’s going to affect my work and my personal life.”

De Vries was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six weeks.

