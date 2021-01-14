Drink driver: ‘It was just a silly mistake’
A 28-year-old Gladstone man who was caught drink driving on a motorbike said his actions were just a “silly mistake”.
Hayden Jack Armstrong De Vries was stopped on Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora while riding a motorbike.
He tested positive on a road side breath test and said he'd consumed about 10 glasses of bourbon and coke and was driving to a mate’s place.
He returned a reading of 0.086.
The motorbike he was riding was unregistered and uninsured which De Vries said he was aware of.
Self-represented, De Vries pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving, and driving unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
He told the court he was remorseful for his actions.
“It was a silly mistake,” De Vries said.
“It’s going to affect my work and my personal life.”
De Vries was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six weeks.
