Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

A woman found rolling around on the ground next to a car has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

A YOUNG bartender who moved to Gladstone for a fresh start had a big slip up when she was caught drink driving.

Shareese Roxanne Reid, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police were called to an incident on July 24 at 10.20pm at Emmadale Dr where a female had been seen rolling around next to a car.

When police arrived they saw a Volvo with the engine running and Reid talking to paramedics in a distressed state.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics told police she had driven the car about 50 yards.

She was taken to the hospital where a blood analysis showed a blood alcohol concentration of .219.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Reid was remorseful and had been engaging in rehabilitation.

Reid was sentenced to 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

