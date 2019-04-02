Drink driver flees on foot after crashing into front yard

A GLADSTONE dad who drank 10 cans of bourbon before crashing into a fence in the front yard of a Calliope home has been told he's lucky to not be "six foot under”.

A GLADSTONE dad who drank 10 cans of bourbon before crashing into a fence in the front yard of a Calliope home has been told he's lucky to not be "six foot under”.

Kyle Neil Duke pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to several charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash and driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle without a licence.

On January 27 police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Capricornia Dr at Calliope about 12.07am.

Upon arrival officers found a 2001 Holden sedan crashed into the front yard of a home.

The fence was damaged and the car had come to a stop in the neighbouring yard, colliding with a palm tree.

Duke had fled the scene on foot.

Several witnesses at the scene told police the car was travelling at high speed before Duke lost control, mounted the curb and crashed.

The next day Duke handed himself in to police.

He told officers the 10 cans of Wild Turkey he consumed prior contributed to the crash.

Duke also told police he was driving at speeds between 80-100km and did not attempt to brake when he lost control.

The court was told Duke had an argument with an ex-partner and received some upsetting news.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said it was lucky his client wasn't six foot underground.

"Because of this foolish decision (his) children could have been without their father,” Mr Pepito said.

"It is very, very fortunate no one else suffered injured.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella also had some stern words for Duke.

"You could have been a fatality of this incident,” he said.

"You didn't have control to determine the outcome, you were in the laps of the gods and lucky enough to walk away unscathed.”

Mr Kinsella imposed an 18 month probation order, a $522 fine and $1480 compensation to the victim occupants.

Duke was disqualified from driving for six months and convictions were recorded.