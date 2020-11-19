Drink-driver crashed into light pole, fled scene

A drink-driver crashed into a light pole and fled the scene.

A GLADSTONE hydro blaster who crashed his car into a light pole and fled the scene said he didn’t feel the effects of the alcohol he drank before driving.

On October 25, police received information a light pole had been struck on the Dawson Highway at 11pm.

On arrival, police found the fallen light pole with strike marks and debris from a mirror.

About 1km along the highway, Benjamin James Pengelly was found in a vehicle with damage matching the debris.

When questioned, Pengelly denied all knowledge but then changed his story.

He said he had an alibi but would not disclose the name of the person.

At the time he had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

He returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.135.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 17 to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had been drinking at a friend’s house and had been asked to drive another friend to work.

She said he had consumed six beers but didn’t feel affected, and was surprised by the reading.

Pengelly was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for four months.

